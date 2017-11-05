A source on politics, war, the Middle East, Arabic poetry, and art.
Sunday, November 05, 2017
So was the Huthi missile intercepted by Patriots or not?
On the front page of Al-Hayat (the mouthpiece of Prince Khalid bin Sultan--the Western media still refer to newspapers of Saudi princes in London as "pan-Arab newspapers), there is a reference to: Saudi air force claimed that the missile was intercepted but the same story says that civil aviation administration said that the missile fell on the airport grounds. Which is which?
Comic by Terry Furry, reproduced from "Heard the One About the Funny Leftist?" by Cris Thompson, East Bay Express
As'ad's Bio
As'ad AbuKhalil is professor of political science at California State University, Stanislaus.
